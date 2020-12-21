Navalny releases recording of call to his alleged poisoner

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Monday released a recording of a phone call he said he made to an alleged state security operative, who revealed some details of how the politician was supposedly poisoned and media identified as a member of a team that has reportedly trailed Navalny for years.
The man in the recording indicated that he was involved in cleaning up Navalny's clothes “so that there wouldn't be any traces" after Russian President Vladimir Putin's top critic fell into a coma while on a domestic flight over Siberia. During the recorded call, the man said that if the plane hadn't made an emergency landing, “the situation would have turned out differently.”