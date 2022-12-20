Navajo company sues BNSF Railway over coal transportation

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — One of the largest coal producers in the United States sued a major freight railroad Tuesday, alleging it breached a contract to transport coal from Montana for use overseas.
The Navajo Transitional Energy Co. alleges that major shortcomings in BNSF Railway service cost it $150 million in lost revenue this year and another $15 million in charges when coal wasn't loaded in a timely manner onto ships destined for Japan and Korea. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Billings, Montana.