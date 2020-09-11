Navajo Nation reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials on Thursday reported 18 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and three additional deaths.

The latest numbers increase the total number of people infected to 9,933 with the known death toll now at 530.

Tribal health officials said 98,408 people have been tested for COVID-19 and 7,169 have recovered.

Much of the Navajo Nation has been closed since March as the coronavirus swept through the vast reservation that extends into New Mexico, Utah and Arizona.

Tribal officials are extending partial weekend lockdowns and daily curfews through September to help control the spread of the coronavirus.

The majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover. For some people it causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough.

But for others who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death.