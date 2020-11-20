Navajo Nation reports 167 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials on Thursday reported 167 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths.

The latest figures bring the total number of known cases to 14,085 including 38 delayed reported cases with 618 known deaths.

Tribal health officials said 144,514 people have been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic started and 8,028 have recovered.

On Monday, the Navajo Nation reinstated a stay-at-home lockdown for the entire reservation. Under the order, tribal offices will be closed and new closures and safety measures will be required for businesses.

The Navajo Nation Department of Health previously issued a health advisory warning to residents about the uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus that has affected 29 communities throughout the reservation, which spans more than 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) in parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

