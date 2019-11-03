Native American Festival and Pow Wow to gather in Georgia

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — Billed as the largest Native American gathering in Georgia, the four-day Native American Festival and Pow Wow is preparing for this week's showcase of the culture through dance, music and more.

The festival will be held Nov. 7-10 at Stone Mountain Park.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the event will feature tribes from across the U.S. and Central America.

According to the event's website , visitors can learn about the culture through "dance, music, authentic craft demonstrations, cooking traditions, storytelling, wildlife presentations and more."

Demonstrations will include skills such as flint-knapping, bow making, fire starting, open fire cooking and pottery, plus an encampment where kids and adults can go inside traditional dwellings. Other popular highlights include the inter-tribal dance and drum competitions.

