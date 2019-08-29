https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/National-Service-Office-offers-help-for-veterans-14399492.php
National Service Office offers help for veterans
A National Service Office will be at the Fowler Building, 45 New Haven Avenue on Monday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to provide a day of information for veterans.
Information concerning service connected disability benefits will be provided. No appointments are necessary; first come, first served.
Assistance also will be available concerning all eligibility questions, assistance with filling your first claim or upgrading your current percent rating. Your DD214 is required.
