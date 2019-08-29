National Service Office offers help for veterans

A National Service Office will be at the Fowler Building, 45 New Haven Avenue on Monday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to provide a day of information for veterans.

Information concerning service connected disability benefits will be provided. No appointments are necessary; first come, first served.

Assistance also will be available concerning all eligibility questions, assistance with filling your first claim or upgrading your current percent rating. Your DD214 is required.