Nashville mayor suggests bars close, restaurants limit seats

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The mayor of Nashville, Tennessee, said Sunday he has requested that bars close and restaurant capacity be limited in the country music capital to combat the spread of the new coronavirus.

Mayor John Cooper said in a news release that he has asked the Metro Nashville Board of Health to declare a public health emergency. The board was set to meet later Sunday.

Cooper said that his short-term request includes closing big tourism draws at the honkys tonks of Lower Broadway as well as bars throughout Davidson County. He also requested that restaurants limit their maximum seating to under 50 percent of capacity, capped at 100 individuals.

He also asked that restaurants space out their table seating but encouraged them to remain open.

“It is our responsibility to set an example in keeping our community safe,” he said.

Nashville Predators forward Nick Bonino said Lower Broadway needs to shut down.

“I understand that people have the freedom to do what they want, but please, if you are able to stay at home right now, do so,” Bonino said.

Bridgestone Arena, where the Predators play their home games, is close to the bar district.

“When this is over, I'll see you all at Bridgestone and on Broadway, that's a promise, but for now stay healthy and safe,” Bonino said.

As of Sunday, Tennessee had 39 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Seventeen cases were in Davidson County, 14 were in Williamson County and two were in Shelby County. Single cases have been found in Campbell, Hamilton, Jefferson, Knox, Rutherford and Sullivan counties.