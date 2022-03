NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two Nashville couples have been charged with murder in separate drug-related deaths of young children.

Nashville police said in news releases on Thursday that two grandparents were arrested in connection with the death of their 20-month-old grandson, while a woman and her partner were charged in the death of her nearly 1-year-old niece.

Charles Allen Sr., 80, and Yolanda Newsome, 58, were caring for their grandson Korran Newsome in August while his mother was at work. They put the child in bed with them that night and his mother was told after returning home that he wasn’t breathing, police said.

The toddler was rushed to a hospital, where he died. There were no signs of abuse or trauma to his body, but a toxicology test found that he had enough fentanyl in his system to kill an adult.

Both grandparents told police that they bought heroin off the street, and it’s believed they allowed their grandson to be exposed to heroin containing fentanyl while in their care. They were taken into custody Thursday, with Allen’s bond set at $150,000 and Newsome’s at $100,000.

Alayna Shadowens was staying with Ronald Spencer, 40, and Christy Shadowens, 48, for several days in January 2021 when the aunt discovered her niece unresponsive in the couple’s home.

She was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a hospital. The medical examiner determined that the girl died of meth toxicity, police said.

Spencer was already in custody on unrelated drug charges, and Shadowens hadn’t yet been booked as of Friday morning. It wasn't immediately clear if either the couple or the grandparents had attorneys who could comment.