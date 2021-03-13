Naked Cowboy gets hero's welcome a week after arrest

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Attendees at Bike Week in Daytona Beach gave a hero's welcome to a Times Square performer known as the Naked Cowboy after he returned to the motorcycle festival almost a week after his arrest on a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest without violence and violating a panhandling ordinance.
“He’s out! He’s out!” a motorcyclist shouted as he cruised along on Main Street. Other bikers honked horns and offered a thumbs-up as Robert Burck strolled along the sidewalk, wearing his trademark briefs, cowboy boots, cowboy hat and guitar, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal.