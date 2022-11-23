NYPD: No known threats to Macy's parade, but tight security

NEW YORK (AP) — New York is planning tight security around the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in the wake of mass shootings elsewhere in the U.S., police said Wednesday, while stressing that there's no known, credible threat to the famed event itself.

The holiday tradition, which draws throngs of participants and spectators, this year comes two days after six people were killed in a shooting at a Walmart in Virginia, and four days after another shooting killed five people at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs. Also over the weekend, a man who allegedly threatened to attack a synagogue was arrested at New York's Penn Station with a knife, a ski mask, a swastika arm patch and an associate, authorities said.