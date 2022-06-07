NYC woman shoved onto subway tracks; police seek suspect

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police were looking for a man shown in a video grabbing a woman then throwing her onto subway tracks. Other subway riders came to the woman's aid and pulled her back to safety. There were no trains approaching.

Police released horrifying surveillance video showing the 52-year-old woman being sent plunging onto the tracks in the Bronx on Sunday. It was the latest in a string of subway attacks in the city, which is grappling with a scourge of violence across its most important transportation artery.