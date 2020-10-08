NYC police: Armed man wanted on warrant shot and killed

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say they have shot and killed an armed man in New York City while executing a search warrant.

The shooting occurred on Thursday afternoon after a fugitive task force arrived at a Queens address looking for the man.

Police say there was an exchange of gunfire on the street that ended in the death. They also say there were two guns in the suspect's possession that were recovered at the scene.

NYPD commanders were expected to give more details at a briefing later Thursday.

No officers were injured.