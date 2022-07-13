NYC bar owner settles harassment complaint for $500,000

NEW YORK (AP) — The owner of a Manhattan bar will pay $500,000 to more than a dozen current and former employees who were subjected to sexual harassment, discrimination and wage theft, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Wednesday.
Employees of the bar, called Sweet & Viscious, endured inappropriate comments about their race, sexuality and bodies and suffered unwelcome sexual advances from managers and customers, James said in announcing the settlement with the bar and its owner, Hakan Karamahmutoglu.