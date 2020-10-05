NY man pleads guilty to illicit sexual conduct with a minor

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A New York City man pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to engaging in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old Rhode Island boy and recording some of the encounters, federal prosecutors said.

Caleb Brown, 24, of the Bronx, pleaded guilty to traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Aaron Weisman said in a statement.

Brown and the teen were discovered by Warwick police in a baseball field dugout in August 2019 after getting a tip from someone reporting a man living in the dugout with what appeared to be a minor.

The boy told police that he met Brown online six months prior and had been spending nights outside with him.

Brown and the victim engaged in sexually explicit online communications and exchanged sexually explicit images, prosecutors said. Investigators also found 12 videos taken by Brown of him engaged in sexual contact with the victim, prosecutors said.

Brown faces five years in prison at sentencing on Dec. 17.