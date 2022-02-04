NY boosts medical marijuana access as legal pot market looms JENNIFER PELTZ, Associated Press Feb. 4, 2022 Updated: Feb. 4, 2022 7:36 a.m.
FILE — Nate McDonald, General Manager of Curaleaf NY operations, talks about medical marijuana plants during a media tour of the Curaleaf medical cannabis cultivation and processing facility, in Ravena, N.Y., Aug. 22, 2019.
FILE — Medical marijuana plants being grown before flowering are shown in this photo, during a media tour of the Curaleaf medical cannabis cultivation and processing facility, Aug. 22, 2019, in Ravena, N.Y.
FILE — Chris Alexander, then policy coordinator for Drug Policy Alliance, who is now New York's Office of Cannabis Management's executive director, speaks as advocates urge New York state legislators to support the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act at the state Capitol, May 8, 2018, in Albany, N.Y. Since October, his office also has enabled more types of clinicians to prescribe medical marijuana, started letting dispensaries sell whole marijuana buds, and drafted proposed rules for patients who want to grow their own.
FILE — Medical marijuana user Britta Kuo uses a dropper to take a tincture with high CBD, in Schenectady, N.Y., May 17, 2019.
FILE - A customer at MedMen listens to an employee describe medical marijuana products in the new store on New York's Fifth Avenue, April 20, 2018.
FILE — This photo shows packaging for medical marijuana at Vireo Health of New York, a dispensary in White Plains, N.Y. , Jan. 5, 2016.
NEW YORK (AP) — While New York's much-anticipated legal pot shops could be a year away from opening, the state is making medical marijuana much more available now.
As of late last month, clinicians can greenlight medicinal pot for any condition they think it would help, not just for a limited list of ailments. In the last few months, the state Office of Cannabis Management also has expanded the ranks of providers, started letting dispensaries sell whole marijuana buds for smoking and proposed rules for patients who want to grow their own.
