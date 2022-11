CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A northwest Indiana woman has pleaded guilty to neglect in the death of her 10-year-old brother, who prosecutors said endured months of abuse from her and her spouse before he died in 2020.

April L. Wright, 28, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death. She admitted in her plea agreement that she and her wife, Rachel R. Wright, 28, dislocated two of Leviticus Kuchta’s cervical vertebrae and his mandible, resulting in his death.