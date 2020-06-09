NV-Dem-StHou-Contested
0 of 36 precincts - 0 percent
Radhika Kunnel 0 - 0 percent
Eva Littman 0 - 0 percent
Jennie Sherwood 0 - 0 percent
Joe Valdes 0 - 0 percent
0 of 30 precincts - 0 percent
William Robinson 0 - 0 percent
Shondra Summers-Armstrrong 0 - 0 percent
0 of 31 precincts - 0 percent
Cameron Miller 0 - 0 percent
John Stephens 0 - 0 percent
0 of 38 precincts - 0 percent
Jesse Holder 0 - 0 percent
Rochelle Nguyen (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 24 precincts - 0 percent
Maggie Carlton (i) 0 - 0 percent
James Fennell 0 - 0 percent
0 of 34 precincts - 0 percent
Burke Andersson 0 - 0 percent
Howard Watts (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 34 precincts - 0 percent
Russell Davis 0 - 0 percent
Cecelia Gonzalez 0 - 0 percent
Joseph Sacco 0 - 0 percent
Geoffrey Vanderpal 0 - 0 percent
0 of 36 precincts - 0 percent
Venicia Considine 0 - 0 percent
Clarence Dortch 0 - 0 percent
Char Frost 0 - 0 percent
Lisa Ortega 0 - 0 percent
0 of 30 precincts - 0 percent
Zachary Logan 0 - 0 percent
Michael McAuliffe 0 - 0 percent
David Orentlicher 0 - 0 percent
Emily Smith 0 - 0 percent
0 of 31 precincts - 0 percent
David Bagley 0 - 0 percent
Elaine Marzola 0 - 0 percent
0 of 74 precincts - 0 percent
Natha Anderson 0 - 0 percent
Lea Moser 0 - 0 percent
0 of 44 precincts - 0 percent
Sena Loyd 0 - 0 percent
Derek Morgan 0 - 0 percent
Sherrie Scaffidi 0 - 0 percent
AP Elections 06-09-2020 10:42