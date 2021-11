WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — Federal investigators have released a preliminary report on a plane crash that killed its sole passenger and seriously injured the pilot last month in South Carolina.

The National Transportation Safety Board reported Wednesday that the small plane was headed Oct. 22 to Miami from Fredericksburg, Virginia when the pilot attempted to stop for fuel at an airport in Walterboro, South Carolina. The pilot then declared an emergency due to a “lagging engine.”