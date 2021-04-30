NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week The Associated Press April 30, 2021 Updated: April 30, 2021 2:04 p.m.
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2019, file photo, kicking off her book tour, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at George Washington University in Washington. On Friday, April 30, 2021, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that a copy of Harris' children's book, "Superheroes Are Everywhere," is being given to every migrant child in a Long Beach, Calif., facility housing unaccompanied minors who recently arrived at the border.
FILE - In this Thursday, April 29, 2021 file photo, Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors working for the Florida-based company, Cyber Ninjas, who was hired by the Arizona State Senate at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. On Friday, April 30 The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting a recount of ballots from Arizona's Maricopa County in the November 2020 election discovered a quarter of a million illegal votes so far.
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a rally at Infinite Energy Center, to mark his 100th day in office, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Duluth, Ga. On Friday, April 30, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming Biden's plan to combat climate change will require Americans to limit their meat consumption by 90%, to just 4 pounds of red meat annually or one hamburger per month.
FILE - In this image from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens as the verdict is read in his trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. On Friday, April 30, The Associated Press reported on social media posts sharing a fabricated screenshot last weekend that purported to show the Chicago Police Department tweeting in support of Chauvin, who was convicted for the murder of Floyd. The department sent no such tweet.
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:
