NORPAC Cooperative facility has competing bids

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Idaho agribusiness firm is planning to compete with farm entrepreneur Frank Tiegs to buy the bankrupt NORPAC cooperative’s processing facility in Quincy, Washington.

The Capital Press reports the J.R. Simplot Co., based in Boise, Idaho, has submitted its own asset purchase agreement to take over the plant for $21.5 million plus the value of its inventory, which is estimated at $72 million.

Tiegs previously agreed to buy the Quincy plant as well as NORPAC’s Oregon facilities in Brooks, Salem and Stayton but backed out, citing environmental and regulatory concerns.

Last month, Tiegs again made a deal to acquire only the Quincy plant for $21.5 million as well as its inventory for $72 million.

According to a court document filed by Simplot, the company said its competing bid would provide a “higher and better value” than the offer made by Tiegs, though it wasn’t immediately clear how the proposals differ.

Capital Press was unable to reach Simplot lawyer Douglas Pahl.