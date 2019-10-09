NOAA Fisheries Milford Lab hosts open house

Families will have a chance to learn about shellfish and their role in the ecology of Long Island Sound at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries Milford Laboratory during their annual open house on Saturday, Oct. 19.

NOAA Fisheries Milford Laboratory will host their annual open house on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Visitors can tour the lab at their own pace and mingle with local marine scientists. Researchers will have a diverse collection of exhibits set up throughout the laboratory and grounds to help visitors learn about growing algae, shellfish health and breeding, interactions between shellfish aquaculture and the environment, field work in fisheries science, and the impact of changing ocean chemistry, or ocean acidification, on shellfish.

“It’s so rewarding to talk with our visitors during Open House about my work — using probiotic bacteria to improve the survival of oysters in aquaculture facilities,” said Microbiology Laboratory Technician Diane Kapareiko. “Visitors are excited to know that this research helps keep delicious oysters on their plate!”

Mark Dixon, event coordinator, said, “We look forward to this opportunity each October to share our work, which helps support sustainable shellfish aquaculture, with the public.”

Hands on activities are available for all age groups at this free, family-friendly event. Some activities include fish printing and a touch tank featuring animal ambassadors from Long Island Sound. This year, scientists also will share underwater videos from the Sound of fish interacting with shellfish aquaculture gear.

The Milford Laboratory, a world leader in aquaculture science, was established in 1931 at the request of Connecticut’s oyster industry to help expand sustainable oyster harvests. Over the lab’s history, NOAA scientists, working closely with industry and academia, have made fundamental contributions to the understanding of shellfish biology and reproduction.

Today, the Milford Lab conducts state-of-the-art science that informs management for the sustainable expansion of aquaculture, provides services to the shellfish aquaculture industry, and advances new technologies through collaborative research.

For more information or to request reasonable accommodation, contact Mark Dixon at mark.dixon@noaa.gov or 203-882-6564. The Milford Laboratory is located at 212 Rogers Avenue. More information is available at fisheries.noaa.gov/event/milford-lab-annual-open-house.