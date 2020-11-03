https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/NM-Senate-Cnty-15697981.php
NM-Senate-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from New Mexico by county in
the race for U.S. Senate.
|TP
|PR
|Lujan
|Ronchett
|Walsh
|Bernalillo
|608
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Catron
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chaves
|63
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cibola
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colfax
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Curry
|37
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DeBaca
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DonaAna
|170
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eddy
|41
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grant
|39
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guadalupe
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harding
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hidalgo
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lea
|49
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lincoln
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LosAlamos
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Luna
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McKinley
|65
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mora
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Otero
|59
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quay
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|RioArriba
|46
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Roosevelt
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sandoval
|139
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SanJuan
|77
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SanMiguel
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SantaFe
|154
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sierra
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Socorro
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taos
|47
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Torrance
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Union
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valencia
|62
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|1,925
|0
|0
|0
|0
AP Elections 11-03-2020 11:48
View Comments