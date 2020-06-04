NM-GOP-House-3-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from New Mexico by county in

the Republican primary for U.S. House District 3.

TP PR Bedonie Johnson Montoya Bernalillo 22 20 539 808 736 Colfax 21 21 369 493 431 Curry 37 37 1,010 1,738 1,167 Harding 3 3 48 66 73 LosAlamos 21 21 401 830 567 McKinley 60 60 610 402 573 Mora 11 11 70 53 148 Quay 12 12 389 437 347 RioArriba 46 46 202 295 616 Roosevelt 11 11 249 350 177 Sandoval 113 113 2,880 3,785 3,363 SanJuan 77 77 3,843 4,587 3,944 SanMiguel 29 29 211 245 434 SantaFe 149 126 761 1,159 1,552 Taos 47 29 107 111 274 Union 6 6 148 221 256 Totals 665 622 11,837 15,580 14,658

