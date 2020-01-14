NJ starts new legislative session with Democrats in control

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey's Legislature began a new two-year session on Tuesday.

The Assembly and Senate kicked off the new session with ceremonies in Trenton that saw lawmakers take their oaths of office.

Democrats still retain control in both chambers after November's election. But Republicans picked up two seats in the Assembly and one in the state Senate.

Democrats control 25 seats to Republicans' 15 in the Senate. In the Assembly, Democrats have 52 seats to the GOP's 28.

The new session follows Monday's marathon session that ended the previous legislative meeting.

That means that any bills that didn't make it Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy's desk Monday must now be reintroduced and will have to wind their way through the Legislature.