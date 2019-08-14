NJ officials: We're working with EPA to test lead in water

Volunteer Matthew Tiggs, left, helps Newark resident Mack Mayton load cases of bottled water into the trunk of his car, Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in Newark, N.J., after Mayotn picked it up at the Boylan Street Recreation Center. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said that a few city locations had tested with elevated lead levels in drinking water in spite of filters that had been distributed earlier. The EPA recommended that residents use bottled water for drinking and cooking "out of an abundance of caution." less Volunteer Matthew Tiggs, left, helps Newark resident Mack Mayton load cases of bottled water into the trunk of his car, Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in Newark, N.J., after Mayotn picked it up at the Boylan Street ... more Photo: Kathy Willens, AP Photo: Kathy Willens, AP Image 1 of / 17 Caption Close NJ officials: We're working with EPA to test lead in water 1 / 17 Back to Gallery

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey authorities say they're working with federal officials to determine how widespread lead in Newark's drinking water might be.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Catherine McCabe spoke Wednesday at a news conference. The event came just days after word that two homes in New Jersey's biggest city tested positive for lead in the water despite the use of filters.

McCabe says she is meeting in Washington Thursday with federal Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler about the issue.

McCabe says officials are trying to get a handle on how widespread the issue is and emphasized that authorities have limited results so far.

Newark has distributed nearly 40,000 filters since last year because some homes with lead service lines tested positive for lead.