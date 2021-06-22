NJ money aims to make Atlantic City the national esports hub WAYNE PARRY, Associated Press June 22, 2021 Updated: June 22, 2021 2:29 p.m.
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is investing $200,000 in a center to help Atlantic City and the state become a national hub for the billion-dollar competitive video game industry, known as esports.
The New Jersey Economic Development Authority and Stockton University on Tuesday signed an agreement to establish an esports Innovation Center at the university’s Atlantic City campus.