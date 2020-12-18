NJ Transit meets federal deadline for rail braking system

New Jersey Transit announced Friday it has completed installation and implementation of a federally required emergency braking system, two weeks before a national deadline that had raised the specter of steep fines and potentially crippling disruptions to train service between New Jersey and New York City.
NJ Transit officials had insisted over the last several months that they would meet the deadline, even as federal regulators released quarterly updates targeting NJ Transit as one of the few rail systems in the country in jeopardy of missing the cutoff.