NICU visitors restricted at Sanford Health in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Sanford Health has implemented visitor restrictions in the neonatal intensive care unit at its Bismarck hospital because of influenza and respiratory illnesses.

The health care provider says only immediate family members of a baby in the unit are allowed to visit. And, they must have no symptoms of respiratory illness.

Immediate family members include parents and guardians, grandparents and siblings over 12 years old.