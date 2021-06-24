NH lawmakers approve spending portion of budget package

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Both the New Hampshire House and Senate on Thursday passed a $13.5 billion, two-year state budget, but debate continues on the companion legislation that includes both related and unrelated policy changes.

When Democrats controlled both chambers two years ago, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed the budget and forced the state to operate under a temporary spending plan for three months. Republicans won control of both the House and Senate in November, but that didn’t ensure a smoother path, as divisions within the GOP threatened to derail the process.