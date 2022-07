CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A North Carolina woman has pleaded guilty to charges that she sold unapproved drugs on her website that claimed to be remedies and treatments for COVID-19, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young said in a news release that Diana Daffin, 69, of Charlotte, North Carolina, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to selling unapproved drugs with the intent to defraud or mislead the Food and Drug Administration.