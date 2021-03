RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's unemployment rate fell below 6% during January, government officials said on Monday, although jobless figures remain well above those recorded before the COVID-19 pandemic contracted commerce.

January's 5.9% seasonally adjusted rate compares to 6.1% for December, the state Commerce Department said in a news release. The U.S. unemployment rate was 6.3% in January. The state rate peaked during the pandemic at 13.5%, recorded for both last April and May.