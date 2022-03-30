NC officials won't OK ex-offender voter applications for now

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina election officials won't approve for now voter registration applications of convicted felons still serving probation or parole, citing appeals after a recent ruling struck down a law that restricted the restoration of offenders' voting rights.
A panel of trial judges on Monday declared unconstitutional a 1973 law that requires the “unconditional discharge of an inmate, of a probationer, or of a parolee” before their voting rights can be restored. That means a felony offender who is released from jail or prison or doesn't serve time behind bars must wait until after their monitoring by public safety officials — perhaps for several years — to return to the ballot box.