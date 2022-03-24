NC judge: No explanation for replacement in 'Leandro' case

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A retired judge who has managed longstanding litigation on K-12 education spending in North Carolina for years said he's received no direct explanation why he's not handling the next portion of the case.
Superior Court Judge David Lee has been overseeing the lawsuit called “Leandro” since late 2016. But this week state Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby instead assigned special Superior Court Judge Mike Robinson to evaluate school spending in a new state budget law in light of Lee's November order directing $1.75 billion be moved from state coffers to government agencies.