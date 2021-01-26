NC jobless aid office addressing millions in overpayments

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has overpaid tens of millions of dollars in jobless benefits since the COVID-19 pandemic to people who don’t actually qualify for them or who have committed fraud, the state’s unemployment program director told legislators on Tuesday.

Pryor Gibson, who leads the Division of Employment Security, described how nearly $70 million had been overpaid during the first nine months of 2020. Nearly all of that total was distributed since the virus lockdowns sent claims rocketing to historic levels.