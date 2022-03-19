NC federal jury convicts father, son over virus business aid

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A father and son now await sentencing after a federal jury in North Carolina convicted them of charges involving $1.7 million in pandemic business relief received by the father’s businesses that the U.S government say was obtained fraudulently.

After a six-day trial, jurors convicted Tarik Freitekh of bank fraud, money laundering, conspiracy to commit both wire fraud and money laundering, as well as falsifying and concealing material facts, according to a U.S. Justice Department news release.

His father, Izzat Freitekh, 55, of Waxhaw, also was found guilty on Wednesday of money laundering, money laundering conspiracy and making false statements. But he was found not guilty of several of more serious charges directly tied to the conspiracy, The Charlotte Observer reported.

The younger Freitekh, who faces a maximum combined sentence of more than 60 years in prison, was ordered held until his sentencing hearing. His father faces a maximum of 45 years on the guilty counts.

Federal prosecutors presented evidence in Charlotte court that showed the father and son obtained $1.7 million by submitting fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loan applications for several companies owned by Izzat Freitekh, including La Shish Kabob, a popular restaurant Charlotte. The loan applications misrepresented the number of workers and payroll expenses, the Justice Department release said, while the defendants made unlawful payments to family members from the proceeds.

“The wicked borrow and do not repay,” Dena King, the U.S. attorney for western North Carolina, said in a statement released after the trial, “but in the Freitekhs’ case they also lie to cover up the fraud.”

Tarik Freitekh is in his early 30s and from California. His attorney, Stephen Lindsay, called the results “a real head-scratcher of a case.” He said that while the PPP money in question had gone to the father’s businesses, the son was convicted of the more serious crimes.

“From what I could tell, the restaurant qualified to get PPP loans legitimately," Lindsay told the newspaper. "Unless it was some Robin Hood-type thing it really makes no sense to get the loans fraudulently,”

Izzat Freitekh declined to comment Friday until he talked to his attorneys, but told the Observer, “I respect what happened.”

The Freitekhs were arrested in December 2020. The federal government says it has reclaimed $1.3 million of what the father and son stole.