NC advances bill to prevent 6-year-olds from going to court

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina House committee on Wednesday approved a bill to raise the minimum age at which young children have to appear before a judge, ending a roughly three-month period in which the idea stalled within the state legislature.
Children as young as 6 can currently be prosecuted in the North Carolina juvenile court system — the lowest age set by law in the country. If the bill advances through the legislature and is signed into law, the age threshold would increase to 10.