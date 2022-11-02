N. Macedonia bans use of names linked to fascism

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s parliament adopted a law Wednesday that prevents organizations and cultural clubs from using names considered linked to fascism, a response to Bulgarian clubs with names of controversial figures opening in the country and sparking protests.
The proposed law passed with 67 votes in the 120-member parliament. The law bans political parties and cultural clubs from using symbols and the names of individuals associated with fascism or considered to be directed against other religions or ethnic groups.