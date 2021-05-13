N Carolina prison official pleads guilty to bribery charge

WASHINGTON (AP) — A case manager at a North Carolina prison pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges stemming from a scheme to funnel drugs and other contraband into Caledonia Correctional Institution, federal prosecutors said.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release that Ollie Rose III, 62, of Pleasant Hill admitted that he agreed to use his position from at least November 2018 through October 2020 to smuggle contraband — including oxycodone, marijuana and synthetic cannabinoids — into the prison for inmates.