N Carolina motorist sues police after being thrown on glass

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A Black motorist says a white North Carolina police officer threw her onto broken glass after he broke her car window with his baton in 2018, leaving her with multiple cuts that required hospital treatment, according to a lawsuit.
Danielle Helena Downing, now 39, of Charlotte, says in the lawsuit filed on April 2 in federal court in Charlotte, that Mooresville police Officer Josh Barlow used his baton to smash her car window as she was attempting to hand him her vehicle registration, The Charlotte Observer reported Tuesday. Mooresville is about 30 miles (45 kilometers) north of Charlotte.