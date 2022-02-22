Skip to main content
N. Carolina man arrested for slicing open tent, robbery

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police have arrested a North Carolina man who they say sliced open a tent where two men were sleeping and threatened to kill them before one of the victims gave the suspect a jacket.

A news release from Asheville police on Tuesday said officers responded to a campsite behind a local business on Friday morning. The victim told the officers that while he and another man were sleeping in their tent, the suspect used a knife to cut it open and told them he would kill them and to give him everything they had, according to the news release.

One of the victims gave the suspect his jacket, the news release said. The victims were not injured. Officers tracked down the suspect, who was still in the area and arrested him, police said, adding that the assailant injured his hand and was treated by emergency personnel before he was taken to a local hospital.

Police charged the suspect with armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, and damage to personal property. The man was jailed on a $10,000 secured bond.