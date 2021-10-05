N. Carolina fair menu includes barbecue stuffed egg rolls

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — After missing last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the N.C. State Fair returns in 2021 with its annual list of diet-busting, heart-challenging concoctions, including a turkey leg stuffed with shrimp Alfredo and barbecue stuffed egg rolls.

There are more than 20 new foods on the menu for this year's fair, which starts on Oct. 14, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported. The list also includes cornbread and chili funnel cakes, deep-fried cookie dough covered in powdered sugar and chocolate sauce, and a dish of barbecue and grits.