Myanmar's junta uses bodies as tools of terror in crackdown ROBIN McDOWELL and MARGIE MASON , Associated Press May 26, 2021 Updated: May 26, 2021 12:33 a.m.
In this March 30, 2021 photo provided by Dawei Watch news outlet, a relative points to an open wound in the neck of 17-year old Kyaw Min Latt in Dawei, Myanmar. His March 27, 2021 shooting by a soldier was captured on CCTV cameras and shared through social media. (Dawei Watch via AP)
In this March 27, 2021 image from video obtained by The Associated Press, 17-year old Kyaw Min Latt is carried by security forces after a soldier aimed, then fired his rifle towards him and two companions who were riding a motorbike in Dawei, Myanmar. The teenager later died, and his father said army doctors wanted to perform an autopsy. The family fought against it but said the hospital would not release the body until they agreed to sign a paper saying Kyaw Min Latt's death was caused by head injuries sustained after falling from the motorbike.
4 of21 In this April 1, 2021 photo provided by Dawei Watch news outlet, a man raises his hand with a clenched fist as he carries the coffin of 17-year old Kyaw Min Latt during a funeral procession in Dawei, Myanmar. Since the military seized control of Myanmar in a takeover on Feb. 1, more than 825 people have been killed _ well over two times the official tally _ according to watchdog group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. (Dawei Watch via AP) AP Show More Show Less
In this April 1, 2021 photo provided by Dawei Watch news outlet, Hnin Twel Tar Aung holds an image of her 17-year old boyfriend, Kyaw Min Latt, followed by his mother, Maw Maw Oo, partially obscured; and father, Soe Soe Latt, while walking in front of Kyaw Min Latt's coffin during a funeral procession in Dawei, Myanmar. Soe Soe Latt, who learned of his son's shooting from social media, rushed to the military hospital to see him. "He was wounded a lot. ... He opened his eyes when we were at the hospital but could not say any words." (Dawei Watch via AP)
In this April 1, 2021 photo provided by Dawei Watch news outlet, Hnin Twel Tar Aung, girlfriend of 17-year old Kyaw Min Latt, cries while holding his photo before his cremation in Dawei, Myanmar. Despite the fact that the security forces are aware that their actions are being filmed, posted online, and seen around the world, they have continued their attacks on civilians. (Dawei Watch via AP)
In this April 1, 2021 photo provided by Dawei Watch news outlet, smoke rises from the chimney of a crematorium where 17-year old Kyaw Min Latt's body was incinerated in Dawei, Myanmar. His March 27, 2021 shooting by a soldier was captured on CCTV cameras and shared through social media. (Dawei Watch via AP)
10 of21 In this March 3, 2021 image from video obtained by The Associated Press, police carry the body of someone who witnesses say was shot by security forces in Monywa, Myanmar. Since the military seized control of Myanmar in a takeover on Feb. 1, more than 825 people have been killed _ well over two times the official tally _ according to watchdog group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. AP Show More Show Less
In this March 13, 2021 image from video obtained by The Associated Press, security forces carry the body of an unidentified individual in the Sein Pann ward of Mandalay, Myanmar. Access to technology and social media have allowed members of the public to create a body of real-time evidence that contradicts the state narrative and could eventually be used to help build an international criminal case while also making it difficult for foreign donors and developed nations to turn a blind eye to mounting atrocities.
13 of21 In this March 26, 2021 image from video obtained by The Associated Press, security forces pull the body of an unidentified individual into a military truck in Myeik, Myanmar. Since the military seized control of Myanmar in a takeover on Feb. 1, more than an estimated 800 people have been killed _ three times the official tally _ according to the local watchdog group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. AP Show More Show Less
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 3, 2021 file photo, The body of 19-year-old Kyal Sin, also known as Angel, lies in a coffin at the Yunnan Chinese temple after she was shot in the head during an anti-military takeover rally in Mandalay, Myanmar. Myanmar security forces shot and killed multiple people the same day, according to accounts on social media and local news reports, as authorities extended their lethal crackdown on protests against the military takeover. However, the junta blamed Kyal Sin's death on protesters.
FILE - In this Wednesday, Mar. 3, 2021 file photo, people mourn over the body of 19-year-old Kyal Sin, also known as Angel, a university student who was shot in the head during an anti-military takeover rally in Mandalay, Myanmar. Authorities released a death certificate saying the bullet that killed her didn't match the caliber used by police, that it came from the wrong direction for security forces to be responsible, and blamed protesters for her death. However, local news reports and social media accounts said security forces were firing live rounds.
FILE - In this Thursday, March 4, 2021 file photo, a man holds a picture of 19-year-old Kyal Sin, also known as Angel, during her burial in Mandalay, Myanmar. Authorities released a death certificate saying the bullet that killed her didn't match the caliber used by police, that it came from the wrong direction for security forces to be responsible, and blamed protesters for her death. However, local news reports and social media accounts said security forces were firing live rounds.
FILE - In this Thursday, March 4, 2021 file photo, a crowd gathers as a hearse carrying the body of 19-year-old Kyal Sin, also known as Angel, arrives at a cemetery in Mandalay, Myanmar. Kyal Sin was shot in the head during an anti-military takeover rally she was attending the previous day. Authorities released a death certificate saying the bullet that killed her didn't match the caliber used by police, that it came from the wrong direction for security forces to be responsible, and blamed protesters for her death. However, local news reports and social media accounts said security forces were firing live rounds.
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 23, 2021 file photo, the body of a man who a doctor said was shot and killed by Myanmar security forces during an anti-military takeover protest, lies on a stretcher in Mandalay, Myanmar. Since the military seized control of Myanmar on Feb. 1, more than an estimated 800 people have been killed _ three times the official tally _ according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, as of April 13.
21 of21
Two black pickups speed down an empty city street in Myanmar before coming to a sudden stop. Security forces standing in the back of the trucks begin firing at an oncoming motorbike carrying three young men.
The bike swerves, crashing into a gate. More shots are fired as two of the passengers run away, while the third, Kyaw Min Latt, remains on the ground. Moans are heard as officers grab the wounded 17-year-old from the pavement, throwing his limp body into a truck bed before driving off.
