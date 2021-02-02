Myanmar's Suu Kyi detained again - without her old support ROBIN McDOWELL, MARGIE MASON and GRANT PECK, Associated Press Feb. 2, 2021 Updated: Feb. 2, 2021 9:44 a.m.
1 of10 FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi waits to address judges of the International Court of Justice on the second day of three days of hearings in The Hague, Netherlands. After Myanmar’s military staged a coup Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, Aung San Suu Kyi finds herself back under house arrest. But this time, her standoff with the generals comes after she has sorely disappointed many once-staunch supporters in the international community. (AP photo/Peter DeJong, File) Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 Myanmar's military stand guard at a checkpoint manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. A day after Myanmar’s military staged a coup, Aung San Suu Kyi finds herself back under house arrest. But this time, her standoff with the generals comes after she has sorely disappointed many once-staunch supporters in the international community. STR/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 In this Dec. 10, 2019, file photo, members of Myanmar Hindu community hold portraits of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi to pray as they gather in front of City Hall for a rally in Yangon, Myanmar. After Myanmar’s military staged a coup Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, Aung San Suu Kyi finds herself back under house arrest. But this time, her standoff with the generals comes after she has sorely disappointed many once-staunch supporters in the international community. Thein Zaw/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 In this Oct. 29, 2020, file photo, Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi makes an early voting for upcoming Nov. 8 general election at Union Election Commission office in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. After Myanmar’s military staged a coup Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, Aung San Suu Kyi finds herself back under house arrest. But this time, her standoff with the generals comes after she has sorely disappointed many once-staunch supporters in the international community. Aung Shine Oo/AP Show More Show Less
5 of10 In this Nov. 11, 2020, file photo, police stand guard behind barbed wire as they attempt to stop protesters outside Union Election Commission office in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. After Myanmar’s military staged a coup Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, Aung San Suu Kyi finds herself back under house arrest. But this time, her standoff with the generals comes after she has sorely disappointed many once-staunch supporters in the international community. Aung Shine Oo/AP Show More Show Less
6 of10 In this Nov. 8, 2020, file photo, officials of the Union Election Commission count ballots at a polling station in Yangon, Myanmar. After Myanmar’s military staged a coup Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, leader Aung San Suu Kyi finds herself back under house arrest. But this time, her standoff with the generals comes after she has sorely disappointed many once-staunch supporters in the international community. ( Thein Zaw/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 In this Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, file photo, voters wearing protective face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus line up to cast their ballots at a polling station near Shwedagon pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar. After Myanmar’s military staged a coup Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, leader Aung San Suu Kyi finds herself back under house arrest. But this time, her standoff with the generals comes after she has sorely disappointed many once-staunch supporters in the international community. (AP photo/ Thein Zaw, File) Thein Zaw/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 In this Oct. 22, 2017, file photo, supporters raise portraits of Myanmar's leeader Aung San Suu Kyi during a public rally to show their support for her in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. After Myanmar’s military staged a coup Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, Aung San Suu Kyi finds herself back under house arrest. But this time, her standoff with the generals comes after she has sorely disappointed many once-staunch supporters in the international community. (AP photo/Aung Shine Oo, file) Aung Shine Oo/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 In this July 11, 1995, file photo, pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi stands behind her gate to greet a crowd of some 1,000 people who have come to see her after her release from house arrest in Yangon, Myanmar. After Myanmar’s military staged a coup Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, Aung San Suu Kyi finds herself back under house arrest. But this time, her standoff with the generals comes after she has sorely disappointed many once-staunch supporters in the international community. Stuart Isett/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10 In this July 16, 1995, file photo, an unidentified aid holds up an umbrella over Burmese democratic leader Aung San Suu Kyi during her daily appearance at the gate of her Yangon (formerly known as Rangoon) home from where she greets a crowd of supporters that gathered in the street. After Myanmar’s military staged a coup Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, Aung San Suu Kyi finds herself back under house arrest. But this time, her standoff with the generals comes after she has sorely disappointed many once-staunch supporters in the international community. Anat Givon/AP Show More Show Less
BANGKOK (AP) — A day after Myanmar’s military pulled off a well-choreographed coup, the country’s civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, finds herself right back where she was just over a decade ago — under house arrest.
But this time, her standoff with the generals comes after she has sorely disappointed many once-staunch supporters in the international community by cozying up to the country's generals while in power. Leaders in the West are still denouncing her detention, of course — but they no longer view her as a paragon of democratic leadership.
Written By
ROBIN McDOWELL, MARGIE MASON and GRANT PECK