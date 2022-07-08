Muslim pilgrims pray at Mount Arafat as hajj reaches apex AMR NABIL, Associated Press July 8, 2022 Updated: July 8, 2022 2:13 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of18 Muslim pilgrims pray on the rocky hill known as the Mountain of Mercy, on the Plain of Arafat, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Friday, July 8, 2022. Amr Nabil/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 Muslim pilgrims pray on top of the rocky hill known as the Mountain of Mercy, on the Plain of Arafat, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Friday, July 8, 2022. Amr Nabil/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 Muslim pilgrims pray on top of the rocky hill known as the Mountain of Mercy, on the Plain of Arafat, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Friday, July 8, 2022. Amr Nabil/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 Muslim pilgrims pray on top of the rocky hill known as the Mountain of Mercy, on the Plain of Arafat, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Friday, July 8, 2022. Amr Nabil/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 Muslim pilgrims pray on top of the rocky hill known as the Mountain of Mercy, on the Plain of Arafat, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Friday, July 8, 2022. Amr Nabil/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 Muslim pilgrims pray on top of the rocky hill known as the Mountain of Mercy, on the Plain of Arafat, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Friday, July 8, 2022. Amr Nabil/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 A Muslim pilgrim prays on top of the rocky hill known as the Mountain of Mercy, on the Plain of Arafat, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Friday, July 8, 2022. Amr Nabil/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 Muslim pilgrims pray on top of the rocky hill known as the Mountain of Mercy, on the Plain of Arafat, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Friday, July 8, 2022. Amr Nabil/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 Muslim pilgrims pray on the rocky hill known as the Mountain of Mercy, on the Plain of Arafat, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Friday, July 8, 2022. Amr Nabil/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 A Muslim pilgrim prays on the Plain of Arafat, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Friday, July 8, 2022. Amr Nabil/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 Muslim pilgrims pray on the rocky hill known as the Mountain of Mercy, on the Plain of Arafat, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Friday, July 8, 2022. Amr Nabil/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 Muslim pilgrims pray on the Plain of Arafat, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Friday, July 8, 2022. Amr Nabil/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
MOUNT ARAFAT, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of Muslim pilgrims from around the world raised their hands to heaven and offered prayers of repentance on the sacred hill of Mount Arafat in Saudi Arabia on Friday, an intense day of worship considered to be the climax of the annual hajj.
Multitudes stood shoulder to shoulder, feet to feet, for the emotional day of supplication in the desert valley where Muslims believe the Prophet Muhammad delivered his final sermon, calling for equality and unity among Muslims.