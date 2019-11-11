Musical Folk offers free Music Together Babies demo classes

Musical Folk will open its newest location for Music Together Babies classes at Women’s Wellness Center, 4 Oxford Road, Suite B3 in Milford this winter, announced Musical Folk director Liz McNicholl. Local families are invited to bring their little ones, from birth to 8 months, for a free demo class at Women’s Wellness Center on Thursday, Nov. 21 and Dec. 12, at 9:45 a.m. RSVP is required at MusicalFolk.com.

The next 10-week semester of Music Together classes begins Jan. 9, at Women’s Wellness Center. The new Milford location is the sixth location for Musical Folk classes, which includes classes in Woodbridge, North Haven, New Haven, Branford and Cheshire.

“I am so proud to now offer classes in Milford,” said Liz McNicholl. “Music Together’s success in our other locations has been phenomenal, and we wanted to expand to offer families our wonderful program in other communities.”

“All children can learn to sing in tune, keep a beat, and participate with confidence in the music of our culture, provided that their early environment supports such learning,” McNicholl added. “Music Together brings families together by providing a rich musical environment in the classroom and facilitating family participation in spontaneous musical activity at home within the context of daily life. Families get so much out of these classes.”

For more information about Musical Folk classes and to register, call 203-691-9759 or visit MusicalFolk.com.