Murder suspect now charged with plotting to kill prosecutor

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man charged with killing his live-in girlfriend in 2019 faces new charges of allegedly plotting to kill the prosecutor and a witness in the case.

Blake Scanlon, 26, who's already being held without bail after pleading not guilty to murder in the killing of 20-year-old Alexis Avery, pleaded not guilty on Thursday to two counts of solicitation to commit murder and solicitation to intimidate a witness in Hampshire Superior Court, prosecutors said in a statement.