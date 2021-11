SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota prosecutors charged a man with murder and manslaughter on Tuesday in the death of an 8-week-old infant.

Police responded to the boy's home on Sunday after being called because he was not breathing, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported. After the child died at a hospital, police began investigating his death. A coroner found the baby's skull was fractured from an assault and he also had a lacerated liver, according to court documents.