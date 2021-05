DETROIT (AP) — A large mural honoring a firefighter and other Detroit public employees who died from COVID-19 has been unveiled on the side of a building.

Capt. Franklin Williams of the fire department dominates the painting. But there are images of a bus driver who made an emotional plea for protection from COVID-19 before he caught the virus, and 5-year-old girl Skylar Herbert, who was the daughter of a firefighter and police officer.