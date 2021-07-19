Multiple people shot in series of attacks in Tucson, Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A series of attacks Sunday afternoon in Arizona have ended with five people shot, including one fatality, and three children missing, Tucson police said. The suspect in the attacks was critically wounded by an officer.

A 35-year-old man is accused of opening fire on an ambulance crew around 3:45 p.m. Sunday, Tucson police Chief Chris Magnus told news outlets. The driver of the ambulance, a 20-year-old man, was shot in the head, and a paramedic in the passengers seat, a 21-year-old woman, was shot in the chest and arm. The man was in critical condition and the woman was stable.