Mozambique’s jihadi rebels launch new offensive in north

MAPUTO, Mozambique (AP) — A new offensive by Mozambique's Islamic extremist rebels in the embattled northern province of Cabo Delgado has increased the number of displaced by 80,000 and undermines the government’s claims of containing the insurgency.
The rebels have expanded their area in a campaign that has lasted for more than two months. The new offensive, which started in June, follows a period of relative calm when the commander-general of Mozambique's national police had declared that “the war against terrorism is almost at an end.”